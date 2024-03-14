Jawan to Mersal Blockbuster Films By Atlee
Michael abandons his dream of becoming a footballer following his father's murder. However, a friend persuades him to coach a women's football team and transform his life.
A prison warden urges inmates to commit outrageous acts that expose corruption and injustice, resulting in an unexpected reunion.
A police officer arrests a doctor for crimes against medical experts but subsequently discovers the true perpetrator in a tale of vengeance, corruption, and magic.
John and Regina, who loathe each other, are compelled to marry and have tumultuous lives. However, things take a change when the pair experiences an unexpected tragedy.
When his daughter's life is threatened by a local gang, Joseph Kuruvilla will do whatever it takes to stop them. However, his violent past gradually resurfaces.
