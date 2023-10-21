Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: 10 Contestants to Watch Out For!
21 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Urvashi Dholakia is a television actress best known for playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay
Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known television actor who has been in the show Sasural Simar Ka
Adrija Sinha is a TV actress who can now be seen in the show Kumkum Bhagya
Aamir Ali is a dancer and television actor. He is most known for his roles in shows such as Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Sangeeta Phogat is a politician and wrestler. She is also the wrestler Geeta Phogat's sister
Shiv Thakare is the Season 2 winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. He is also a well-known television actor
Anjali Anand is a popular television actress who is most known for her part in the Dhhai Kilo Prem
Rajiv Thakur is a Punjabi actor and comedian. He is well-known for his parts in movies such as Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet
Karuna Pandey is a television actress who currently appears on serial Pushpa Impossible
Tanishaa Mukerji is a Bollywood actress and Kajol's sister. She is also well-known for her appearances on reality series such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi
