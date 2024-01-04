Jhanvi Kapoor's Heart Felt Quotes For Her Mother Sridevi
"I don't think anybody can do what she did, anybody is as versatile as she is... the level at which she would operate, I don't think anybody can cope with that"
"I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do-it starts and ends with you"
"Why would I be offended by being compared with my mom? I am being compared with the best. So they are holding me to the best possible standards."
"She was a creatively fueled person. Her knowledge of acting and cinema was unparalleled, for her acting was like breathing.'
"Please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Best of RD Burman to Relive Every Moment