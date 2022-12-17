Jhund to Uunchai: 6 Inspiring Bollywood Films of 2022

17 Dec, 2022

Jhund (2022)

Amitabh Bachchan plays a retired football coach who forms a team of kids from slum to keep them away from drugs and crime.

Kaun Pravin Tambe (2022)

Shreyas Talpade plays the main protagonist in the sports-biopic based on the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe.

Jersey (2022)

Shahid Kapoor plays an ex-cricketer who revives his career to fulfill his son's wish.

Dasvi (2022)

Abhishek Bachchan plays a corrupt politician who realizes the value of education during his jail-term.

Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gynaecology student who learns the relevance of gender sensitivity through his female classmate and friend Rakul Preet Singh.

Uunchai 2022

A slice-of-life entertainer starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra Neena Gupta and Sarika.

