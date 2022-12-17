Jhund to Uunchai: 6 Inspiring Bollywood Films of 2022

17 Dec, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan plays a retired football coach who forms a team of kids from slum to keep them away from drugs and crime.
Shreyas Talpade plays the main protagonist in the sports-biopic based on the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe.
Shahid Kapoor plays an ex-cricketer who revives his career to fulfill his son's wish.
Abhishek Bachchan plays a corrupt politician who realizes the value of education during his jail-term.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gynaecology student who learns the relevance of gender sensitivity through his female classmate and friend Rakul Preet Singh.
A slice-of-life entertainer starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra Neena Gupta and Sarika.
