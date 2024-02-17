Jigra to Jee Lee Zara, Upcoming Movies of Alia Bhatt

17 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Alia Bhatt is all set to enthral fans with a bunch of upcoming films. Take a look here.

Jee Lee Zara: Alia will feature in Farhan Akhatr's Jee Lee Zara.

Brahmastra Part 2: The actress will be seen in the second part of Ayan Mukerji's film.

Jigra: Alia will be seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.

Alia will also featured with Sarvari Wagh. The movie is yet to get its title.

Love and War: Alia has been roped for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

