Jigra to Jee Lee Zara, Upcoming Movies of Alia Bhatt
17 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Alia Bhatt is all set to enthral fans with a bunch of upcoming films. Take a look here.
Jee Lee Zara: Alia will feature in Farhan Akhatr's Jee Lee Zara.
Brahmastra Part 2: The actress will be seen in the second part of Ayan Mukerji's film.
Jigra: Alia will be seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.
Alia will also featured with Sarvari Wagh. The movie is yet to get its title.
Love and War: Alia has been roped for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.
