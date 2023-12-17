John Abraham’s Luxurious Bike Collection - Check Price Details
John Abraham owns a stunning Yamaha V-Max that costs Rs 27.35 lakh.
John Abraham spent around Rs 23.75 lakh for his BMW S 1000 RR bike.
John Abraham owns an MV Agusta F3 that costs Rs 21.99 lakh. The bike has now been discontinued in India.
John Abraham spent a whopping amount of Rs 23.69 lakh to get his hands on an Aprilia RSV4 bike.
John Abraham's Suzuki Hayabusa, which costs close to Rs 17 lakhs, is gracefully parked in his garage.
John Abraham has a Ducati Panigale V4 that costs Rs 23.50 lakh, as per reports.
John Abraham has a KTM Duke 390, which costs Rs 2.58 lakh. This might be the cheapest bike from his luxurious collection.
