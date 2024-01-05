Jujutsu Kaisen to One Piece, Top Anime Series to Enjoy on Netflix

05 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-Tanjiro Kamado went on to become a demon slayer to cure his sister, who turned into a demon.

My Hero Academia: In a world where literally everyone has a superpower, there stays a boy who aspires to become a hero as he is born without superpowers.

Sasaki and Miyano: It's a beautiful story understanding the relationship between Sasaki and an introverted high school student.

Naruto Shippuden: The series is a sequel to Naruto, which witnessed the journey of Naturo Uzumaki.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Filled with action that follows the students who face dark curses.

One Piece: To find the legendary treasure 'One Piece', Monkey D.Luff sets his foot out on an adventurous journey.

