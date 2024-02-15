Junglee to Poacher, Movies That Capture the Wildfire Story

15 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Sherni: Vidya Balan's film is about a forest officer who aims to save the tiger and their cubs.

Poacher: Alia Bhatt's Poacher is about India's biggest ivory poaching racket.

Life Of Pi: Written by David Magee and directed by Ang Lee, the movie is an adventure-drama which features Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, and Adil Hussain in the key roles.

Kaal: In the tale, a wildlife specialist, his spouse, and his friends face survival challenges in the fictional Orbit National Park, inspired by reality. Guided by a mysterious tour leader, they combat a terrifying creature in Jim Corbett National Park, advocating for India's wildlife preservation.

Jurassic Park: The plot of the movie revolves around dinosaurs, who are endangered species and how they escape from the outside world.

Junglee: Featuring Vidyut Jammwal, the movie revolves around a massive war which is ignited by the actor against the poachers.

