Junglee to Poacher, Movies That Capture the Wildfire Story
15 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sherni: Vidya Balan's film is about a forest officer who aims to save the tiger and their cubs.
Poacher: Alia Bhatt's Poacher is about India's biggest ivory poaching racket.
Life Of Pi: Written by David Magee and directed by Ang Lee, the movie is an adventure-drama which features Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, and Adil Hussain in the key roles.
Kaal: In the tale, a wildlife specialist, his spouse, and his friends face survival challenges in the fictional Orbit National Park, inspired by reality. Guided by a mysterious tour leader, they combat a terrifying creature in Jim Corbett National Park, advocating for India's wildlife preservation.
Jurassic Park: The plot of the movie revolves around dinosaurs, who are endangered species and how they escape from the outside world.
Junglee: Featuring Vidyut Jammwal, the movie revolves around a massive war which is ignited by the actor against the poachers.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Best Mohanlal Films to Watch On OTT This Weekend