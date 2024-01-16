Kabir Bedi Birthday: 9 Best Shows And Movies Of The Legendary Actor
16 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Octopussy- Bedi portrayed Gobinda, the antagonist's assistant, in the James Bond movie.
Murder, She Wrote- The thriller drama of Curse of the Daanav starred Kabir Bedi as Vikram Singh.
Berlin- Kabir Bedi played a pivotal role in a movie that showcases Berlin's heyday before the "Money Heist" events.
Junior- In this drama film, Kabir Bedi played one of the lead roles centered around a male scientist who consents to carry a pregnancy inside his own body
Dilwale- In this great family movie, Kabir Bedi played a supporting role named Dev Malik.
Chakravyuh- Kabir Bedi portrayed the role of Prashanth Mahanta, Chairman Of Mahanta Group Industries in the film.
Junior- In this drama film, Kabir Bedi played one of the lead roles that centered around a man who faces off with a group of traffickers.
Gautamiputra Satakarni- Veteran actor Kabir Bedi played the role of a villain named Nahapana, the king vanquished by Gautamiputra Satakarni.
