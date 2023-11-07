Kamal Haasan’s top 7 mind-blowing Memorable Avatars
07 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
With Chachi 420, Kamal Haasan established a benchmark for actors playing female roles in movies.
In the Indian film, Kamal portrayed both a father and his son, and he did both roles equally well.
In the Tamil film Anbe Sivammal Haasan, he played two parts for the hundredth time.
The popular Tamil film Apoorva Sagodharargal was adapted into Hindi as Appu Raja, starring him in dual roles as Raja and Appu.
Kamal Haasan played ten characters in the movie Dasavathaaram, surprising his fans with his skills. .
In Hey Ram, Kamal Haasan portrayed an 89-year-old Hindu man who was lying on his deathbed.
The actor portrayed two parts in Vishwaroopam.
