Kangavu To Kalki: 7 Most Awaited South Indian Films To Release In 2024
Kalki 2898 AD- A modern-day manifestation of Vishnu, a Hindu god who is thought to have descended to Earth to defend the planet from bad powers.
Indian 2- Senapathy returns to the country to help a young man who has been exposing corrupt leaders in the country through online videos.
Bramayugam- Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, stars
Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan.
Thangalaan- Based on real events involving mining workers in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka.
Kanguva- In 1678, a warrior dies as a result of a disease; in the present, a girl conducts study on the disease that killed the warrior in 1678.
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1- Written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The movie still awaits for a plot.
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2- Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh's battle continues in this spectacular conclusion to the two-part action drama.
