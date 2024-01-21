Kantara to Charlie, Famous Low Budget South Movies Which Were Super Hit At the Box Office
21 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kantara: Directed by Rishabh Shetty, the film was shot on a budget of 16 crores. The movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience.
HanuMan: The budget for the film is Rs 20 crore. However, the movie has crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide.
777 Charlie: The film was shot on a minimum budget of 20 crores and earned Rs 71 crores at the box office.
Kirik Party: The film was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, but earned Rs 50 crore at the box office.
Karthikeya2: The movie was inspired by Lord Krishna, and the budget of the film was only 15 crores. However, the total collection of the film was 86.75 crores.
Love Today: The romantic saga was shot on a budget of 5-6 crores and further went on to collect Rs 57 crores at the box office.
