Kantara to RRR, Best South Indian Movies Dubbed in Hindi

22 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Take a look at some of the best South Indian movies which are dubbed in Hindi.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: The film captivated the audience with its visual and immersive storytelling.

Beast 2022 (Raw in Hindi): The film is a high-octane action-drama which is about a former intelligence agent.

DSP: Released in 2022, the movie is about a man who turns his misery into fortune after he becomes the DSP.

Kantara: The movie was released in 2022 and was widely loved among fans.

RRR: The movie is an epic period drama which shows the story of two legendary revolutionaries.

