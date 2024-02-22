Kantara to RRR, Best South Indian Movies Dubbed in Hindi
22 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Take a look at some of the best South Indian movies which are dubbed in Hindi.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: The film captivated the audience with its visual and immersive storytelling.
Beast 2022 (Raw in Hindi): The film is a high-octane action-drama which is about a former intelligence agent.
DSP: Released in 2022, the movie is about a man who turns his misery into fortune after he becomes the DSP.
Kantara: The movie was released in 2022 and was widely loved among fans.
RRR: The movie is an epic period drama which shows the story of two legendary revolutionaries.
