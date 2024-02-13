Kantara To Super Deluxe: 10 Highest Rated Movies To Watch On Netflix

13 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Taare Zameen Par- An eight-year-old child is regarded to be a lazy troublemaker until the new art instructor has the patience and compassion to identify the root cause of his academic challenges.

Visaranai- The cops torture four laborers into confessing to a theft they did not commit.

Swades- A successful Indian scientist returns to an Indian town to accompany his nanny to America, where he rediscovers his roots.

Super Deluxe- An adulterous newlywed bride, an estranged father, a priest, and an angry son all find themselves in the most unexpected situations, each about to face their destiny on the same fateful day.

Kantara- When greed leads to betrayal, deceit, and murder, a young tribal unwillingly adopts his ancestors' customs in search of justice.

Kancharapalem- Four unique love stories centered on Kancherapalem and its residents.

Gangs of Wasseypur- A dispute between Sultan and Shahid Khan results in Khan's banishment from Wasseypur, sparking a fatal blood feud that spans three generations.

Drishyam- After his family commits an unforeseen crime, a father takes desperate steps to keep them out of trouble with the law.

Dangal- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.

Andhadhun- A series of inexplicable events alters the life of a blind pianist, who is suddenly required to report a crime about which he should be completely unaware.

