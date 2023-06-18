Dulhe raja Karan Deol arrives on Ghodi.
Sunny Deol wore a red-coloured safa for his son Karan's wedding ceremony.
Abhay Deol looks handsome in traditional wear and red safa.
The Deols and other baraatis arrived at the wedding venue.
Baraatis cannot keep calm as the dulhe raja arrives with that giant smile on his face.
Ladke wale arrive at the venue for Sunny Deol and Disha Acharya's afternoon wedding.
Karan and Disha will have an afternoon wedding in the presence of their loved ones.
Taj Lands, Mumbai, will host Sunny Deol's son Karan and his fiancée Disha's wedding ceremony.
