Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 7 Co-actors Kareena Has Best Chemistry With

21 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Saif Ali Khan: She looks incredibly lovely with the B-Town hunk who also happens to be her husband in real life. The pairing is evident in Tashan that both are made for each other.

Ajay Devgan: Kareena has acknowledged that she feels comfortable working with Ajay which is evident in the Golmal series, Omkar, and many more.

Akshay Kumar: Their pairing became the talk of the tinsel town industry after the Bebo’s acting as a protective wife of Akshay in ‘Kambakkht Ishq’

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik and Kareena became a rage post of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Their devoted fan base adored their hot and spirited chemistry.

Salman Khan: A couple that inspired wild cheers and whistles from the audience. The song "Bodyguard" declared this pair as a classic.

Shah Rukh Khan: Badshah and Bebo’s roles in "Ra One" were appreciated and they both complemented one another.

Shahid Kapoor: Their on-screen chemistry in "Jab We Met" is still remembered and treasured by many people to date.

