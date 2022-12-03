Kareena Wore a V Neck Blue Bodice

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an ocean-blue gown with puffy sleeves and a triangular cut-out around the neckline.

03 Dec, 2022

Kritika Vaid

Kareena Loves Puff Sleeves

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the ocean-blue dress from Monique Lhuillier

03 Dec, 2022

Kareena – Saif Look Royal

KAreena Kapoor Khan went to Saudi Arabia as she graced the red carpet with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

03 Dec, 2022

Kareena is a Fashionista

For the event, Kareena wore kohl-rimmed eyes, lined eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, soft cheeks and red-tinted lips

03 Dec, 2022

Kareena at Saudi Arabia Event

Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched jewellery and opted for only a ring

03 Dec, 2022

A Sleek Hairdo

Kareena Kapoor Khan tied a sleek hairdo and kept her look soft and subtle.

03 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Here’s How To Restore Deleted WhatsApp Photos

 Find Out More