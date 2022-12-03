Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an ocean-blue gown with puffy sleeves and a triangular cut-out around the neckline.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the ocean-blue dress from Monique Lhuillier
KAreena Kapoor Khan went to Saudi Arabia as she graced the red carpet with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
For the event, Kareena wore kohl-rimmed eyes, lined eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, soft cheeks and red-tinted lips
Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched jewellery and opted for only a ring
Kareena Kapoor Khan tied a sleek hairdo and kept her look soft and subtle.
