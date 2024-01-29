Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals Hearts in Bright Hot Red Satin Saree

29 Jan, 2024

Kritika Vaid

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves red and is often seen acing the colour with the utmost vogue.

Kareena Kapoor's choice of the night was a satin red saree with golden gota borders and a floral motif on the pallu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's red carpet look at Filmfare Awards, Ahmedabad.

Kareena Kapoor arrived in gorgeous hot red saree with sexy blouse.

Bebo is giving 'Laal Ishq' vibes in red saree

Kareena wore a halter neck saree blouse

Kareena kept her overall look minimal with earrings

Kareena Kapoor poses elegantly in her saree

