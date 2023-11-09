Katrina Kaif Reveals Intense Workout Sessions For Tiger 3
In an Instagram post, Katrina Kaif showed her preparation for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 film.
Dumbbell squats were a part of Katrina Kaif's rigorous exercise regimen to build endurance.
The actress uploaded a clip of self-stretches. Katrina looks all fired up for her role in the movie.
To further tone her lower body, Katrina Kaif includes "chair squats" in her exercise regimen.
Katrina Kaif in the video was seen doing full-body stretches to relax her body.
In the video, Katrina also performed aerobatics, giving us the hint that she might be in an action sequence.
Katrina also takes a break from her fitness regimen. She receives assistance for muscle relaxation treatment from a professional trainer.
On Instagram Katrina wrote "For me, Tiger time, comes it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within."
