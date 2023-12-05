Khushi Kapoor Dazzles in Mom Sridevi's Gown at The Archies Screening | 10 Pics
05 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
The debutant looked dazzling in a golden gown that originally belonged to her late mother, Sridevi.
Khushi Kapoor made a sweet gesture at the screening of The Archies on Tuesday evening in Mumbai.
Sridevi, who died in 2018, wore the gown at the 2013 IIFA event. She looked resplendent.
At the special screening of her debut film 'The Archies', Khushi Kapoor found a way to remember her late mother.
The actor looked absolutely stunning as she tailored her mom's gown to fit her body.
Khushi Kapoor did full justice to her mother's gown. She further styled it with a diamond choker and sleek hair.
Khushi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning and she made heads turn in her sparkling golden avatar.
It was a beautiful way of keeping her mom's memories close to her on her special day as she made her big screen debut.
