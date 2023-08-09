Kiara Advani Gives Kabir Singh's Preeti Vibes in Rs 16,350 Green Suit
09 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kiara Advani loves wearing comfortable clothes while traveling
Kiara Advani Wears Cotton Chapoli Green Kurta With Green Pant, Dupatta From Mulmul Brand
Kiara Advani wears green suit for her airport look and it's breathable and light
Kiara Advani's suit has all over thread embroidery and a beautiful and delicate lace border at the bottom and on the sleeves
Kiara's green cotton pants have all over booti embroidery which makes the set complete
Kiara Advani layered a white chiffon dupatta with all over booti embroidery
