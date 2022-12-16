Kiara Advani in Orange Separates

Kiara Advani looks glamorous in orange separates.

16 Dec, 2022

Vineeta Kumar

Kiara Advani Promotes Govinda Naam Mera

Kiara Advani in orange blouse and ruched skirt promotes Govinda Naam Mera.

16 Dec, 2022

Kiara Advani in Orange Blouse And Curly Hair

Kiara Advani looks drop-dead gorgeous in her big curly hair and orange blouse.

16 Dec, 2022

Kiara Advani flaunts hourglass figure in orange

Kiara Advani shows off her toned body in orange coloured separates.

16 Dec, 2022

Kiara Advani on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kiara Advani looks sultry in her sleeveless orange blouse with a matching ruched skirt.

16 Dec, 2022

Kiara Advani's Sultry Pose

Kiara Advani poses sensuously in orange separates and big curly hair.

16 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Sultry in Transparent Dress on Bigg Boss 16

 Find Out More