Kiara Advani Raises Hotness in PINK

Kiara Advani paints the town pink in this dazzling mini neon pink dress

15 Dec, 2022

Kritika Vaid

Kiara promotes Govinda Naam Mera

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 this weekend

15 Dec, 2022

Kiara is a hottie!

Kiara Advani flaunts her deep neckline in a hot pink dress

15 Dec, 2022

Kiara looks like an icecream

Kiara Advani is looking like an icecream in this bubblegum pink colour dress for the promotions of Govinda Naam Mera

15 Dec, 2022

Kiara and Vicky at Bigg Boss 16

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal look like firecrackers in neon pink and purple

15 Dec, 2022

First look of Kiara-Vicky From Bigg Boss 16

The first pictures of Kiara and Vicky from the sets of Bigg Boss 16 have already gotten us excited.

15 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Want To Close Fixed Deposit Prematurely? Check Rules, Penalties Here

 Find Out More