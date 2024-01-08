Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra's Dreamy Love Affair- In PICS
08 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara and Sidharth first met at the wrap-up party of Kiara's 2018 film Lust Stories.
Rumours about Kiara and Sidharth's romance first surfaced in 2019 after the couple was seen travelling to South Africa.
The two became closer as they spent a lot of time together on the Shershaah filming.
Given their natural chemistry in the movie Sherhaah, the fans went gaga over the duo.
After the release of their movie, the adorable couple made frequent public appearances together.
Kiara shared a cute photo with Sidharth on his 38th birthday in January 2023.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023.
