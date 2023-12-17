Killer Soup to Fallout, 7 Upcoming Shows to Watch on OTT in 2024
17 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Echo: Releasing on Disney+ and Hulu, the series is created by Marion Dayre and includes Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Charlie Cox as the lead cast members.
Avatar: The Last Airbender: As per IMDb, the show is an adaptation of the animated series focusing on the adventures of Aang and his gang. The show will be released on Netflix.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: The show is about the post-apocalyptic world which begins from where the original Walking Dead franchise ended. The show will be premiered on AMC.
Daredevil: Born Again: The highly anticipated show is expected to be released by the end of 2024 on Disney+.
The Brothers Sun: Releasing on Netflix, the series consists of 8 episodes and stars Justin Chien and Sam Song Li.
Fallout: Prime Video's much anticipated new adventure series is created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The show features Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Moises Arias.
Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma’s most anticipated series is all set to hit the OTT platform – Netflix in January 2024.
