Killer Soup to Fallout, 7 Upcoming Shows to Watch on OTT in 2024

17 Dec, 2023

Mallika Mehzabeen

Echo: Releasing on Disney+ and Hulu, the series is created by Marion Dayre and includes Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Charlie Cox as the lead cast members.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: As per IMDb, the show is an adaptation of the animated series focusing on the adventures of Aang and his gang. The show will be released on Netflix.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: The show is about the post-apocalyptic world which begins from where the original Walking Dead franchise ended. The show will be premiered on AMC.

Daredevil: Born Again: The highly anticipated show is expected to be released by the end of 2024 on Disney+.

The Brothers Sun: Releasing on Netflix, the series consists of 8 episodes and stars Justin Chien and Sam Song Li.

Fallout: Prime Video's much anticipated new adventure series is created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The show features Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Moises Arias.

Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma’s most anticipated series is all set to hit the OTT platform – Netflix in January 2024.

