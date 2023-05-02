Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023 in a full pearl dress. (Photo: AFP)
02 May, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Kim Kardashian's pics from Met Gala 2023: The reality show star looks stunning in updo. (Photo: AFP)
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her own nude Playboy photoshoot by Karl Lagerfeld. (Photo: AFP)
Kim Kardashian makes heads turn in a eye-popping pearl dress at Met Gala 2023. (Photo: AFP)
Kim Kardashian in all pearls and diamonds at Met Gala 2023. (Photo: AFP)
A pearl-y affair for Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023. (Photo: AFP)
