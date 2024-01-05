Kim to Doctor Strange, Hollywood Movies Filmed in India

05 Jan, 2024

India.com Entertainment Desk

Life of Pi: Released in 2012, some scenes of the film depicting the early life of the lead were shot in India's Puducherry.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel: The film was released in 2011 and some scenes of the film which depict the retirement of British retirees were filmed in India's Jaipur.

The Dark Knight Rises: While several scenes of the movie were shot in different places, some scenes were filmed in Jodhpur.

Doctor Strange: Released in 2016, some interesting scenes of the film were shot in Kathmandu which captures the ancient and mystical atmosphere.

Eat Pray Love: The film features Julia Roberts. The spiritual scenes in the movie were filmed in India's Rishikesh.

Kim: The film was shot on location in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, India, with some parts being in present-day Uttarakhand.

