Kim to Doctor Strange, Hollywood Movies Filmed in India
05 Jan, 2024
India.com Entertainment Desk
Life of Pi: Released in 2012, some scenes of the film depicting the early life of the lead were shot in India's Puducherry.
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel: The film was released in 2011 and some scenes of the film which depict the retirement of British retirees were filmed in India's Jaipur.
The Dark Knight Rises: While several scenes of the movie were shot in different places, some scenes were filmed in Jodhpur.
Doctor Strange: Released in 2016, some interesting scenes of the film were shot in Kathmandu which captures the ancient and mystical atmosphere.
Eat Pray Love: The film features Julia Roberts. The spiritual scenes in the movie were filmed in India's Rishikesh.
Kim: The film was shot on location in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, India, with some parts being in present-day Uttarakhand.
