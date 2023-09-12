Virat and Anushka’s Cutest Moments - InPics
12 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The hottest duo of Tinsel Town are adored by every one of their fans.
Anushka Sharma is always seen cheering up for Virat Kohli on the field.
The couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter Vamika.
The beautiful love journey began during a meet at a shampoo commercial ad.
The couple tied the knot in December 2017 at a picturesque location in Italy
The duo keeps on setting goals with their cute public appearance.
Sharing their moments on-screen ‘Super V’, a cartoon series that showcases their love at a young age.
Virat was also accompanied by Anushka for his 100th test match.
