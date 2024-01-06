Kinni Kinni to Hass Hass, Top 6 songs of Diljit Dosanjh To Groove on

06 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Proper Patola: Released in 2013, Diljit's song immediately became a party anthem. The beats and lyrics of the song will make you shake a leg.

Do You Know: The song was released in 2016 and gained massive adoration for its smooth and unique essence.

Sauda Khara Kahra: The song was a party anthem and featured in the film Good Newwz.

G.O.A.T: The song has more than 300 Million Views on YouTube itself depicts its popularity among Diljit's fans.

Kinni Kinni: The track gained immense love from the audience for its clicking beat and infectious rhythm.

Hass Hass: Recently released, the song has an unexpected collaboration between Diljit and Sia, the Cheap Thrills fame.

