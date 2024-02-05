Abhishek Bachchan Education Qualification
Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older today so here's a look at his remarkable qualification.
Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.
Abhishek Bachchan also attended Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, and Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi,
Abhishek Bachchan went to Aiglon College in Switzerland.
Abhishek Bachchan then attended Boston University but didn't get any degree from there following which he stepped foot into the industry.
Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 drama 'Refugee.'
Abhishek Bachchan's career took off with films like Dhoom (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Guru (2007).
Abhishek Bachchan also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for the comedy-drama Paa (2009).
