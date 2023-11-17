Know Pop Singer Dua Lipa and Her Top 5 Hit Songs
Dua Lipa is an English and Albanian singer-songwriter.
Contrary to popular belief, Dua Lipa's real name genuinely is Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa was born on August 22, 1995, and both of both of her parents are Albanian.
Before getting a music contract with Warner Bros. Records in 2014, Lipa worked as a model.
Throughout her career, she has garnered numerous awards, including six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two Guinness World Records.
Dua Lipa, while being a Western song composer, she has a large number of Indian fans and has met popular Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan.
Here are Dua Lipa's Top 5 Hit Songs.
"New Rules" was released in 2017. The song is a lively and confident song about relationship boundaries. It was Lipa's first number-one single on the UK Singles Chart, and it also charted in the United States, Canada, and Australia.
"Levitating" was released in 2020 and features rap star DaBaby. "Levitating" is a disco-influenced song about letting go and feeling good. At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the song received the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.
"IDGAF" recorded in 2017 is an uplifting and sarcastic song about not caring what other people think. It was a commercial triumph, reaching the top ten in various countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.
The song "Don't Start Now" was released in 2019. The music is a lively, uplifting song about getting over an ex. It was a big success for Dua Lipa. The song reached number one in various countries.
"Electricity" is a 2018 song composed by Dua Lipa. The song "Electricity" is a duet between Lipa and Silk City, a Diplo and Mark Ronson-led combo. The song is an upbeat and addictive dance hit that was a major success, reaching the top ten in various countries on Spotify.
