Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Suite Costs Rs 35,000 Per Night
13 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Inside Pics of Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Venue at ITC Grand Bharat
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding preparations are going on in full swing at ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, Gurgaon. The couple will be staying at the hotel for three days with their family and close friends.
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat are set to get married at ITC Grand Bharat on March 15.
The most expensive suite in the hotel has been booked for the two. The tariff per night is Rs 35,000.
There are 104 villas and suits inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat.
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue is a retreat that has earned a status of one of the finest destination wedding venues.
ITC Grand Bharat is an architectural confluence of some of the finest design styles, motifs and techniques that India has generated.
A look at one of the pools decorated for destination wedding
The dining destinations at ITC Grand Bharat encompass the traditional, the modern, the regional and the global – all of them delicious.