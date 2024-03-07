Kriti Kharbanda's 5 Gorgeous Looks To Get Inspired From
07 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kriti Kharbanda often makes style statements with her beautiful outfits.
The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-high slit red gown.
Kriti looked like a diva in Disha Patil's ivory mermaid-style lehenga.
Kriti looked like a dream in this printed cut-own gown with a long trail.
Kriti shines in a heavy embroidered ethenic co-ord set by Riddhima Bhasin.
Kriti exuded elegance and grace in this organza saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
