Kriti Kharbanda's 5 Gorgeous Looks To Get Inspired From

07 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Kriti Kharbanda often makes style statements with her beautiful outfits.

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-high slit red gown.

Kriti looked like a diva in Disha Patil's ivory mermaid-style lehenga.

Kriti looked like a dream in this printed cut-own gown with a long trail.

Kriti shines in a heavy embroidered ethenic co-ord set by Riddhima Bhasin.

Kriti exuded elegance and grace in this organza saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

