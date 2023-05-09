Kriti Sanon in White-Golden Saree Looks Like Sita For Adipurush Trailer

09 May, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Kriti Sanon gives perfect Sita vibes at Adipurush trailer launch

Kriti chose a gorgeous, dreamy pristine white and gold saree for the trailer launch of Adipurush

Kriti Sanon in a custom designed saree for Adipurush trailer

Fans loved the six yards of wonder on the actor and showered her with compliments.

Adipurush made with a huge budget of Rs 500 crores is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle.

Kriti Sanon completed the look with high bun and decorated with white roses.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Beautiful Cricket Stadiums in the World

 Find Out More