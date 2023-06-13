Kriti Sanon’s Gorgeous Dupatta Displays Intricate Pic of Lord Ram
13 Jun, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kriti Sanon’s fashion game is so on point during Adipurush Promotions. She has adapted Goddess Sita’s avatar here.
Kriti Sanon wore a beige Anarkali suit with a beautiful, printed dupatta that featured Lord Ram
Kriti Sanon has adapted Devi Sita’s look so well during Adipurush promotions
Kriti Sanon puts her best fashion foot forward
Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita Mata in Adipurush
Kriti Sanon folds her hands as a thank you gesture in front of paps.
Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of her divine avatar as Sita
