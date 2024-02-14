Lagaan to Swades, Ashutosh Gowariker Movies and Shows to Enjoy on Different OTT Platforms
14 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Swades: The movie revolves around Mohan, a NASA employee, who comes back to his country to look for his nanny, Kaveri. The movie is on Netflix.
Panipat: Released in 2019, the movie is about Afghan King Abdali declaring war and Maratha army chief Sadashivrao Bhau preparing, facing numerous hurdles. Watch the film on Netflix.
Mohenjo Daro: A poor farmer comes to Mohenjo Daro, which was ruled by tyrant Maham. Later he gets to know about his family history with Maham and devises a plan to take revenge on him. Watch the film on Netflix.
Lagaan: Amidst British rule, farmer Bhuvan takes Captain Russell's cricket challenge to free his village from taxes for 3 years. Watch the film on Netflix.
Everest: Anjali, determined, aims to conquer her 'Everest' and earn her father's approval against Mount Everest's grandeur. The show is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Jodha Akbar: The period drama features Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai and the film is on Netflix.