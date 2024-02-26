Late Singer Pankaj Udhas' Unseen Family PICS
India's Ghazal icon Pankaj Udhas passed away at 72 due to prolonged illness. The late singer became a prominent figure in the music industry in the 1980s.
His daughter Nayaab Udas shared a statement on Instagram that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."
Singer Pankaj Udhas with wife Farida Udhas and daughter Nayaab and Rewa Udhas at Khazana Ghazal Festival 2016
Pankaj Udhas tied the knot with Farida in February 1979. In an interview with a news portal, the Ghazal maestro talked about his first encounter with his wife, "I met her at my neighbour’s house at Warden Road. I was struck by her honest laughter and straightforwardness. Our relationship progressed gradually. Those days she was flying for Air India.”
The couple first met in 1972. Farida comes from a traditional Parsi family, so there was resistance from both sides. But The duo stuck with each other through thick and thin and eventually got married.
In 1984, Pankaj Udas confessed that he dedicated ‘Chandi jaisa ang hai tera’ song to his wife Farida; performed at The Royal Albert Hall, London.
The later singer was a proud father of 2 daughters Nayab and Reva.
On December 17, 2019, Panka Udas' elder daughter Nayaab tied the knot with musician, Ojas Adhia in Mumbai.
