Legally Blonde to Dhak Dhak, Movies to Watch on Women's Day
06 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Pink: The movie is a gripping legal thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Angad Bedi in lead roles.
Legally Blonde: The film is a comedy film which features Reese Witherspoon in the lead.
Frozen: The animated series is a fairytale trope and it focuses on the bond between two sisters.
Bend It Like Beckham: The British Comedy drama is about a Young Indian woman who tries her best to fulfil her parent's ambitions.
Dhak Dhak: The movie is about four women who go on a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world.
Queen: The movie is helmed by Vikas Bahl and follows the journey of a woman who goes on a solo honeymoon.
