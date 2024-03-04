LEO To RRR: 6 South Indian Blockbuster Films You Must Watch
Sir- When a private school teacher is posted to a neglected public school, he faces personal and political challenges in his quest for education.
RRR- In this epic drama set in pre-independence India, a valiant warrior on a risky mission faces off against a steely cop serving British soldiers.
Kantara- When greed leads to betrayal, deceit, and murder, a young tribal unwillingly adopts his ancestors' customs in search of justice.
LEO- Parthiban is a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir who repels a group of homicidal thugs while gaining attention from a drug cartel that claims he was once a member of them.
Jana Gana Mana- As a college professor's gruesome murder incites student discontent, a cop initiates an inquiry, while a lawyer seeks justice in court.
Iraivan- A city lives in fear of a crazy killer, and trust in the police dwindles. Arjun and Andrew finally apprehend the murderer, but he flees, and mayhem reigns again.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Underrated Films Produced By Aamir Khan