List of 5 Movies of Naga Chaitanya with Ex Wife Samantha Prabhu
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Majili: Poorna turns to alcohol after being abandoned by his lover, Anshu, and is forced to marry his neighbor, Sravani. However, he soon realizes her unrequited love for him and falls in love with her
Autonagar Surya: Surya, a juvenile offender, completes his education in prison and then embarks on his dream project upon his release. However, he must overcome numerous obstacles in order to make his dream a reality
Oh! Baby: A 70-year-old woman is given a second chance to relive her youth when she transforms into a 24-year-old girl
Manam: Family members can cross generations and interfere in each other's lives thanks to reincarnation
Ye Maaya Chesave: Karthik, a recent engineering graduate, aspires to be a filmmaker. He falls in love with his next-door neighbor Jessie, but her father opposes their relationship because of religious differences
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Indian Comedy Shows To Watch On Weekend - Check List Here