List of 5 Movies of Naga Chaitanya with Ex Wife Samantha Prabhu

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Majili: Poorna turns to alcohol after being abandoned by his lover, Anshu, and is forced to marry his neighbor, Sravani. However, he soon realizes her unrequited love for him and falls in love with her

Autonagar Surya: Surya, a juvenile offender, completes his education in prison and then embarks on his dream project upon his release. However, he must overcome numerous obstacles in order to make his dream a reality

Oh! Baby: A 70-year-old woman is given a second chance to relive her youth when she transforms into a 24-year-old girl

Manam: Family members can cross generations and interfere in each other's lives thanks to reincarnation

Ye Maaya Chesave: Karthik, a recent engineering graduate, aspires to be a filmmaker. He falls in love with his next-door neighbor Jessie, but her father opposes their relationship because of religious differences

