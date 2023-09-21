7 Most-Watched Movies On Disney+ Hotstar
21 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Notebook: This romantic drama is must must-watch as it features a wealthy young woman who experiences freedom when she falls in love with a poor but passionate young man.
Drishyam: After his family commits an unforeseen crime, the man takes desperate steps to protect them from the law's dark side.
Goodfellas: A criminal movie based on the life of Henry Hill in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his partners Jimmy Conway, and Tommy DeVito.
Interstellar: Future farmer and ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper is charged with a team of researchers in a spacecraft to discover a new planet for humans to after Earth becomes inhabitable.
Dil Dhadakne Do: This comedy story revolves around the Mehra family who must reflect on their way of life and their their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
Jolly LLB 2: Jolly, a clumsy lawyer, must represent the most important court case in his legal career.
The Little Mermaid: A perfect movie to watch with your family, a young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs in order to impress a prince.
Chhichhore: A rom-com drama featuring the life of a middle-aged man who reminisces his college days and the funny incidences he experienced with his friends.
