List of Movies Featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Together
26 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan were madly in love in the late 90s and their onscreen romance was also seen by fans.
However, it all went south when Aishwarya ended their romance.
During their relationship, Salman and Aishwarya appeared together in the cult favourite film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.
Salman had also done a cameo in Aishwarya Rai starrer 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke'.
Aishwarya had made a guest appearance in Salman Khan's 2002 film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' starring Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.
It is a lesser-known fact that the two also appeared together in a scene in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas'.
There is a very specific scene in the film where Aishwarya (Paro) accidentally steps on a nail and she bends to take it out, a hand helps her do it. The same hand is that of Salman although his face is not revealed.
