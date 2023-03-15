Netflix Shows Renewed For Season 3

Netflix India releases its slate of renewed seasons this year.

15 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

She Season 3

'She', created by Imtiaz Ali, will be back with another powerful season.

Kota Factory Season 3

The inspiring story of India's youth has been renewed for a fresh season.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3

The 'fabulous' guilty pleasure will be back again featuring our very sassy 'Bollywood wives.'

Delhi Crime Season 3

Shefali Shah and her gang will be after crime in the capital once again!

Mismatched 3

The love story of Rishi and Dimple will swoon you away soon!

