Little Things to Mismatched: 5 Romantic Web Series To Binge Watch with Your Better Half

07 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Mismatched

The film will be a romantic movie that follows the story of two individuals who are not compatible with each other. It revolves around Prajakta's character, a tech wizard, and a man who is drawn to her.

Made In Heaven

This is the tale of two wedding organizers in Delhi, where traditional values clash with contemporary ambitions amidst the extravagant Indian wedding scene, uncovering numerous hidden truths and deceptions.

Broken But Beautiful

Veer and Sameera, two individuals with contrasting personalities, find themselves devastated after the end of relationships they believed would stand the test of time. However, when destiny presents them with an opportunity for a fresh start, a captivating love story begins to unfold between these two wounded hearts.

Little Things

A young couple living together in their 20s are dealing with the challenges of work, navigating modern relationships, and discovering themselves in present-day Mumbai.

A Suitable Boy

An expansive and sweeping story that follows the destinies of four prominent families while delving into the diverse and vibrant culture of India during a pivotal period in its history.

