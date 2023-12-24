Love Hard to Holidate, 7 Romcoms To Watch On Netflix This Christmas
24 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Holidate: Released in 2020, the movie features Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in the lead. Sloane, who gets mocked for being single, finds the perfect solution when she meets Jackson.
No Hard Feelings: The movie features Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in the lead. The movie is about a young boy who falls in love with an elderly woman.
She's the Man: The movie is about a teenage girl who enters her brother's new boarding school and pretends to take his place in order to play on the boys' soccer team.
A Castle For Christmas: The movie is about an author who tries to escape a scandal where she falls in love with a castle -- and faces off with the grumpy duke.
Madea's Family Reunion: Juggling numerous responsibilities as a busy grandma, Madea must navigate the challenges of dealing with the rebellious Nikki and orchestrating a family reunion.
Falling For Christmas: Prior to Christmas, a recently engaged young heiress encounters a skiing mishap. Following a diagnosis of amnesia, she discovers herself under the care of a charming cabin owner and his daughter.
Holiday in the Vineyards: Engaged in a covert assignment for his mother's wine company, a man becomes enamoured with the widow whose residence he is leasing.
