Love Today To Jigarthanda 7 Thriller Tamil Films To Stream On Netflix
Super Deluxe- An adulterous newlywed bride, an estranged father, a priest, and an angry son all find themselves in the most unexpected situations, each about to face their destiny on the same fateful day.
Love Today- Two teenage lovers are forced to trade phones for one day, and what follows as a result.
Magamuni- Two estranged brothers find themselves in life-threatening situations. How do their lives intersect, and what happens next?
LEO- Parthiban is a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir who repels a group of homicidal thugs while gaining attention from a drug cartel that claims he was once a member of them.
Kanum Kanum Kollaiyadithaal- Two cunning online scammers mend their ways after meeting the females of their dreams - until a deceptive discovery throws their lives out of whack.
Doctor- When his fiancee's niece is stolen, a stoic army doctor and his motley crew start a rescue mission that requires both wit and their wits.
Jigarthanda Double X- In 1975, a director decides to work on a film with a gangster who wants to be a famous actor.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Malayalam Action-Thriller Films To Watch If You Liked Manjummel Boys