Lover to Born to Shine, Top Songs of Diljit Dosanjh

03 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

born-to-shine

Clash: One of the hit songs of Diljit Dosanjh has to be Clash.

Do You Know: One of the most iconic songs of the singer has to be Do You Know.

Lover: Released in 2021, the song has more than 100 million views.

Proper Patola: One of the biggest hit songs of Diljit Dosanjh has to be Proper Patola.

Laembadgini: Released in 2016, the song is a full Punjabi hit.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shararat to Son Pari, Indian Shows That Will Bring Back Nostalgia

 Find Out More