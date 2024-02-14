Madhubala: Top 7 Iconic Movies Of Bollywood's Legendary Actress
14 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mughal-E-Azam- The movie re-tells a popular Indian tale, Madhubala played the lead role of Anarkali in this movie.
Amar- Madhubala stole the show by playing a rich city girl, who learns more about life when she observes the trauma of a village girl.
Barsaat Ki Raat- The movie was famous for its music and qawwali. However, Madhubala’s beauty made it unbearably beautiful by the rains
Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi- Madhubala proved to the world that she could experiment and even pull off a campy comedy role of Renu.
Half Ticket- Madhubala played the quintessential city girl who gets in touch with her fun side.
Kala Pani- Madhubala’s role as Asha was to be Dev Anand’s love interest, but the actress made the walkthrough role a memorable one.
Mr and Mrs 55- Madhubala masterfully played the quintessential rich girl and the mature woman with the same precision in a single role.
