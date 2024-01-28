Mahi Vij to Mrunal Thakur, Ankita Lokhande's 6 Close Friends
28 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal and Ankita have been spotted together. Both the actress was seen together at Ankita's bachelorette.
Mahi Vij: Another close of Ankita has to be Mahi Vij. Both actresses are often spotted on girls' day out.
Rashmi Desai: Ankita's other good and close friend is Rashmi Desai. Several pictures of both the actress had been doing rounds on the internet.
Hetal Shah: Hetal and Ankita's friendship has been all over the internet. The pictures of Shah and Lokhande are present on each other's Insta profiles.
Mishti Tyagi: Ankita previously shared a bunch of pictures from a girl's day out, which also featured Mishti Tyagi.
Jia Mustafa: Jia Mustafa is another close friend of Ankita Lokhande.
