Malaika Arora's Famous Duck Walk

Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in new gym look.

13 Dec, 2022

Vineeta Kumar

Malaika Arora Papped Doing Her Duck Walk

Malaika Arora flaunts her hot curves as she goes for yoga on Tuesday morning.

13 Dec, 2022

Malaika Arora in Hot Gym Look

Malaika Arora wears Black-on-Black as she gets papped outside her yoga studio.

13 Dec, 2022

Malaika Arora in Black Sports Bra

Malaika Arora looks fit and fabulous in a black Rebook sports bra and matching tights.

13 Dec, 2022

Malaika Arora Rocks Her Hourglass Figure

Malaika Arora looks truly sexy in her toned body as she goes out for another yoga session.

13 Dec, 2022

Malaika Arora Ready to Flaunt Her Duck Walk

Malaika never shies away from owning her sexuality and this time too, she truly aces it.

13 Dec, 2022

Malaika Arora's Yoga Look

Malaika gears up to pratice Yoga in a black-on-black look.

13 Dec, 2022

Malaika's Curvaceous Body

Malaika Arora works hard on her body and that just simply shows.

13 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: SBI Hikes FD Interest Rates By 50-100 bps. Check New Rates

 Find Out More